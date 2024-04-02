Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Big Lots stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Big Lots will post -10.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 453,329 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 589,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 418,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 359,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 490.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 323,059 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

