Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Biodesix

Insider Transactions at Biodesix

Institutional Trading of Biodesix

In related news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 29,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $49,315.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,011 shares in the company, valued at $771,918.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 96,128 shares of company stock worth $173,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biodesix by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Biodesix by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 72.6% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 353,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 148,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BDSX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 61,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,074. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 29,379.44% and a negative net margin of 106.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Biodesix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.