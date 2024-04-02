Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $25.98 million and $46,787.68 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00106838 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00036096 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00016758 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

