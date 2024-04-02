Bittensor Price Tops $558.53 (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and $89.99 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can now be bought for $558.53 or 0.00847492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,524,796 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,522,817. The last known price of Bittensor is 533.68118359 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $67,308,035.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars.

