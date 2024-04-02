BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,798. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.96. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after buying an additional 4,548,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after buying an additional 139,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after buying an additional 590,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,229,000 after purchasing an additional 369,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.