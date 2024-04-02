BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.
BlackBerry Stock Down 0.8 %
BB stock opened at C$3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.09. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$3.35 and a 1 year high of C$7.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackBerry from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st.
Insider Transactions at BlackBerry
In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip Gordon Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$97,650.00. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
