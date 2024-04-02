BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,290,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 46,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,230,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,864. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC cut their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $28,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at $498,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $272,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

