Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $3,734,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 530.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $4.90 on Tuesday, reaching $126.13. The company had a trading volume of 827,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,519. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.28. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

