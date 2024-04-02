Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Up 6.6% in March

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 18,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 361,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 148,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 35.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 42.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 596,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 1,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,012,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 934,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLNK. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Blink Charging Price Performance

BLNK traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,876. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading

