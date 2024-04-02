Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL) Insider Sells A$12,300.00 in Stock

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL – Get Free Report) insider Trent Spry sold 2,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00), for a total value of A$12,300.00 ($7,987.01).
Trent Spry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Trent Spry sold 2,000,000 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00), for a total value of A$14,000.00 ($9,090.91).
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Trent Spry sold 2,648,342 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total value of A$29,131.76 ($18,916.73).
