BNB Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.45 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $558.21 or 0.00844171 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $83.47 billion and approximately $2.45 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,535,639 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,535,740.46440548. The last known price of BNB is 557.67848524 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2127 active market(s) with $2,334,099,896.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
