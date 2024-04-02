BOOK OF MEME Price Up 17.4% This Week (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. BOOK OF MEME has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $1.49 billion worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,999,649,476 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,999,649,476.14104 with 55,199,727,655 in circulation. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.01615304 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $1,835,315,235.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

