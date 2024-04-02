Borealis Foods (BRLS) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Borealis Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ rivals have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Borealis Foods and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$300,000.00 -25.00 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.83 billion $711.96 million 6.20

Profitability

Borealis Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Borealis Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68% Borealis Foods Competitors -27.45% -26.45% -6.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Borealis Foods and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 318 1286 1480 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 19.94%. Given Borealis Foods’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Borealis Foods rivals beat Borealis Foods on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

