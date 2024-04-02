Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Shares Acquired by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 812,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,095 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 31.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 16.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BOC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.73 million, a P/E ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Boston Omaha Company Profile



Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Articles

