Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 78,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 796,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,811 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 60,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,616. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.