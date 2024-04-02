Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) PT at C$19.86

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.64.

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TSE AGI opened at C$19.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.37. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.80 and a 1 year high of C$20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.7749321 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

