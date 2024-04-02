Brokerages Set Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Target Price at $68.50

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTX opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

