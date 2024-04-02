Brokerages Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target at $150.15

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.18.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $2,784,700. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Qualys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Qualys by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Qualys by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

