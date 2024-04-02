Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 5,830 shares.The stock last traded at $40.93 and had previously closed at $41.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Reinsurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield Reinsurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

See Also

