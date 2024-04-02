Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 4.0% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $171,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $57.07 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.90.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

