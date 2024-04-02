Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Short Interest Update

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 515,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bruush Oral Care stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 980,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,525,081. Bruush Oral Care has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

Get Bruush Oral Care alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRSH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bruush Oral Care during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Bruush Oral Care Company Profile

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruush Oral Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruush Oral Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.