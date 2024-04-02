Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $55.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Cactus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cactus

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cactus

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cactus by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 138,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Down 0.9 %

WHD opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.96. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

About Cactus

(Get Free Report

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.