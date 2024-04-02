Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 787,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Cadre Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CDRE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.65. 106,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,485. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. Cadre has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $39.81.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $124.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.30 million. Cadre had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadre will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDRE. Raymond James downgraded Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadre by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,250,000 after purchasing an additional 621,116 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cadre by 56.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cadre by 12.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

