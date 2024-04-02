Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the February 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CALT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. 4,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

