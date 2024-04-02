Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLMT. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

CLMT opened at $14.86 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

