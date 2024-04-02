Canaccord Genuity Group Increases SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $75.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 61.80.

SN stock traded down 0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 227,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,247. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of 25.84 and a 52 week high of 63.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,529,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,751,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $873,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,496,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

