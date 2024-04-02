Canadian Solar (CSIQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ):

3/19/2024 – Canadian Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Canadian Solar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/15/2024 – Canadian Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Canadian Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2024 – Canadian Solar is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. 271,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,570. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

