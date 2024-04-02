Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Down 6.4% in March

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CNNE traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. 551,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,075. Cannae has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 53.86%. Analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cannae by 9.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Cannae by 19.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 339,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cannae in the third quarter worth $1,361,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 983,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cannae by 38,345.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 276,086 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

