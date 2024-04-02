Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Shares Down 32%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) shares were down 32% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 7,389,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,960,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GOEV shares. Wedbush started coverage on Canoo in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Canoo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canoo

Canoo Trading Down 26.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $119.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,036,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 904,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,750,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.