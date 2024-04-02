Canopy Growth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 32,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the typical volume of 23,300 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 197.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 83.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 544,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 247,407 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 383,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 79,639 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 40,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,140,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Up 10.8 %

CGC stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,750,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,811. The firm has a market cap of $759.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.34). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

