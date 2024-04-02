Capital Advantage Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advantage Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,151. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

