Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $112.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.44. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

