CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 29th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 515,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after buying an additional 80,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter.
CDNA traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 567,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,117. CareDx has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $515.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
