CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 29th total of 8,020,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $398,590.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $238,526.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $398,590.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,799. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in CarGurus by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 731,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,066. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

