Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 330.62% from the company’s previous close.

Carisma Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARM opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARM. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 534.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.