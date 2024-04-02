Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,749 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $18,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.76. 774,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,806. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

