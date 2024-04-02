Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 298 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESML. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,761,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,377 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, American Trust grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESML traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.21. 123,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

