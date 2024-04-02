Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy makes up about 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CEIX traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.62. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

