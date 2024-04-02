Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 2,293.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 385,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 261,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,004 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 102,103 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOR traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.59. 277,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,955. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Forestar Group

Forestar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.