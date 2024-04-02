Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $776,000 Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Hawkins worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $17,272,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,098,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,318 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 26,066.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 284.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,508 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.30. 118,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.24 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

