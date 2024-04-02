Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TAP traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.19. 1,940,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,804. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

