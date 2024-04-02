Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Caleres during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Caleres Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAL traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 504,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,114. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,676.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,002 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres



Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

