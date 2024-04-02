Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $78.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.74. 1,248,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,359. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.84 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. Carvana has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $94.04.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,396,850. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

