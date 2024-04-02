Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 676,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.44.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.2 %

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.55. The company had a trading volume of 52,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,065. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $212.50 and a 1 year high of $324.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.72.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,993,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 41.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

