CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 13.01 ($0.16), with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £357,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.40.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

