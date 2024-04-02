CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 13.01 ($0.16), with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £357,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.40.
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.