CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CBFV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

