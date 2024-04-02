CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCCS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $54,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $168,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Brian Herb sold 19,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $234,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $54,719.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,900,634 shares of company stock worth $717,485,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

