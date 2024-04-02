Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,328. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $99.33 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

