CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CEMIG Price Performance

CIG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 999,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

CEMIG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG

About CEMIG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Free Report ) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410,006 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Stories

