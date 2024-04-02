Centrifuge One Day Volume Tops $7.40 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $57.45 million and $7.40 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001454 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 544,484,010 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 544,455,679 with 488,623,407 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.94138632 USD and is down -12.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,822,787.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

